Peoples Financial Services CORP. Purchases 1,480 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 0.9% of Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.0% during the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $54,610,851.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $1,668,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 936,784 shares of company stock valued at $78,682,559. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MRK has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.73.

NYSE:MRK traded down $3.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.16. 18,022,032 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,440,579. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.08. The company has a market cap of $199.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.46. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.89 and a 12-month high of $91.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 48.21%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

