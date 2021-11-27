pEOS Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,426.00 (PEOS)

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded 13.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. pEOS has a market cap of $7.61 million and approximately $1,426.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, pEOS has traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar. One pEOS coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0092 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get pEOS alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001825 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.71 or 0.00065174 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.97 or 0.00078435 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.61 or 0.00103322 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,104.91 or 0.07492357 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,621.50 or 0.99696122 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

pEOS Profile

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. pEOS’s official message board is medium.com/@pEOS_one . pEOS’s official website is peos.one . pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

pEOS Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pEOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy pEOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for pEOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for pEOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.