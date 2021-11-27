Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $142.17.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PRFT shares. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Perficient from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Perficient from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Perficient from $116.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on shares of Perficient from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRFT. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Perficient by 227.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 344 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Perficient by 890.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 545 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Perficient during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Perficient by 924.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 543 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Perficient by 130.5% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 892 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Perficient stock traded down $5.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $134.24. The stock had a trading volume of 156,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,027. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $129.32 and its 200 day moving average is $103.56. Perficient has a one year low of $43.51 and a one year high of $153.28.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. Perficient had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 21.84%. The business had revenue of $192.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Perficient will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

