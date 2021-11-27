Perpetual Protocol (PERP) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $82.37 Million

Perpetual Protocol (CURRENCY:PERP) traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. In the last week, Perpetual Protocol has traded down 21.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Perpetual Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $11.97 or 0.00022109 BTC on major exchanges. Perpetual Protocol has a total market capitalization of $822.49 million and approximately $82.37 million worth of Perpetual Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001433 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002944 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.88 or 0.00044109 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00008460 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $125.55 or 0.00231865 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Perpetual Protocol Coin Profile

Perpetual Protocol is a coin. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2020. Perpetual Protocol’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 68,700,000 coins. The official website for Perpetual Protocol is perp.fi . Perpetual Protocol’s official Twitter account is @perpprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Perpetual Protocol, launched in 2019 as “Strike Protocol”, is a decentralized perpetual contract protocol for every asset, made possible by a Virtual Automated Market Maker (vAMM) design (constant product curve). Perpetual Protocol is composed of two parts: Uniswap-inspired Virtual AMMs backed by fully collateralized vaults and a built-in Staking Pool that provide a backstop for each virtual market.Focusing exclusively on perpetual swap contracts, the PERP token is Perpetual Protocol’s ERC-20 native token with the main goal to serve in the Perpetual Protocol’s Insurance Fund, which aims to cover any unexpected losses from leveraged trading. PERP holders can stake PERPs to help provide a backstop for the protocol. In return, stakers are rewarded with part of the transaction fees plus staking rewards.The PERP team claims the Perpetual Protocol include the following key features: 20x leverage on-chain perpetual contact, going Long or short on any asset and low slippage. Perpetual Protocol was created by team based in Taipei, Taiwan. “

Buying and Selling Perpetual Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perpetual Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

