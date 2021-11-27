Personal Assets Trust (LON:PNL) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $49,491.55

Personal Assets Trust (LON:PNL)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of £494.92 ($646.61) and traded as high as £503 ($657.17). Personal Assets Trust shares last traded at £499.50 ($652.60), with a volume of 8,476 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of £494.92 and a 200 day moving average price of £486.18. The firm has a market cap of £1.73 billion and a PE ratio of 11.46.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 140 ($1.83) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Personal Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.13%.

In other news, insider Mandy Clements purchased 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of £484.20 ($632.61) per share, with a total value of £24,210 ($31,630.52).

About Personal Assets Trust (LON:PNL)

Personal Assets Trust plc is a closed ended multi asset mutual fund launched and managed by Troy Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It benchmarks its performance against the FTSE All-Share Index. Personal Assets Trust plc was launched in 1983, and is domiciled in United Kingdom.

