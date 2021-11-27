PetroTal Corp. (OTCMKTS:PTALF) Short Interest Up 533.3% in November

PetroTal Corp. (OTCMKTS:PTALF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a growth of 533.3% from the October 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 116,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of PTALF traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.24. 205,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,693. PetroTal has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.32 and a 200-day moving average of $0.25.

About PetroTal

PetroTal Corp. engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in Peru, South America. Its primary property is the Bretana oil field, which is located in the Maranon Basin of Northern Peru. The company was founded on December 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

