PetroTal Corp. (OTCMKTS:PTALF) Short Interest Up 533.3% in November

PetroTal Corp. (OTCMKTS:PTALF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a growth of 533.3% from the October 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 116,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of PTALF traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.24. 205,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,693. PetroTal has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.32 and a 200-day moving average of $0.25.
About PetroTal
