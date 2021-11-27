PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Shares Sold by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,319,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 88,751 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.05% of PG&E worth $13,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of PG&E during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Price Michael F acquired a new position in shares of PG&E during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of PG&E during the second quarter valued at $65,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of PG&E by 656.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 5,330 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in PG&E during the first quarter valued at about $92,000. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other PG&E news, Director Robert C. Flexon acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $92,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,054.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arno Lockheart Harris acquired 8,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.81 per share, with a total value of $100,089.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PCG opened at $12.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. PG&E Co. has a 1-year low of $8.24 and a 1-year high of $12.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.26.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). PG&E had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a positive return on equity of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

PCG has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised PG&E from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on PG&E from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.42.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

