Phala Network Reaches One Day Volume of $30.78 Million (PHA)

Phala Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 26th. In the last seven days, Phala Network has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Phala Network has a market cap of $187.72 million and approximately $30.78 million worth of Phala Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phala Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.69 or 0.00001266 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001317 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.66 or 0.00045232 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00008428 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $128.33 or 0.00235351 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00012504 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Phala Network Profile

PHA is a coin. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2020. Phala Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 272,000,000 coins. Phala Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Buying and Selling Phala Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phala Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phala Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phala Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

