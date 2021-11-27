Phantasma Energy Reaches Market Cap of $9.98 Million (KCAL)

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. One Phantasma Energy coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000288 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Phantasma Energy has traded up 33.7% against the U.S. dollar. Phantasma Energy has a total market cap of $9.98 million and approximately $428,328.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Phantasma Energy Profile

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 63,540,140 coins. Phantasma Energy’s official Twitter account is @phantasmachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phantasma Energy’s official website is Phantasma.io . The official message board for Phantasma Energy is medium.com/phantasticphantasma

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma is a blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non-fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage. “

Phantasma Energy Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma Energy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma Energy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phantasma Energy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

