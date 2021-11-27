PHI Token (PHI) Trading Up 7.5% Over Last 7 Days

PHI Token (CURRENCY:PHI) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. PHI Token has a market capitalization of $989,637.82 and $236.00 worth of PHI Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PHI Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000308 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, PHI Token has traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001480 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.57 or 0.00044626 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002959 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00008717 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $128.39 or 0.00233239 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.45 or 0.00088014 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

PHI Token Coin Profile

PHI Token is a coin. PHI Token’s total supply is 13,578,190 coins and its circulating supply is 5,828,254 coins. The official website for PHI Token is www.phitoken.io . PHI Token’s official Twitter account is @PhiToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PHI Token has three main preparatory features to increase the PHI Tokens value over time: 1) PHI Tokens as Stake: Anyone aiming to use platform components, such as asset managers and financial planners, must-own and immobilize the PHI Tokens; 2) PHI Tokens as Payment: The hybrid investment platform and the developed financial software can accept payments in PHI Tokens offering a 30% cashback, thus encouraging people to pay through these Tokens instead of fiat currency. 3) PHI Tokens Buy Back and Burn rewards: 15% of the performance fees generated by the platform and 50% of the annual tax refund obtained from the payment of taxes in Malta will be used to purchase PHI Tokens on exchanges and will be burned, to create a scarcity effect that will produce a continuous growth over time. “

PHI Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PHI Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PHI Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PHI Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

