PIN (PIN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.37 Million

PIN (CURRENCY:PIN) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 27th. One PIN coin can currently be bought for about $0.0484 or 0.00000135 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, PIN has traded 36.5% lower against the dollar. PIN has a total market cap of $7.37 million and $7,706.00 worth of PIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001829 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.40 or 0.00064739 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.70 or 0.00079906 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.74 or 0.00107412 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,083.01 or 0.07466414 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54,875.40 or 1.00348259 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

PIN Profile

PIN’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. PIN’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain

Buying and Selling PIN

