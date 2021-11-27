Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.64.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PING. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ping Identity from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Ping Identity in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Ping Identity from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

In other news, CEO Andre Wong Durand sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $2,537,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 11,500,000 shares of Ping Identity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total transaction of $320,275,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,502,000 shares of company stock valued at $344,105,060 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PING. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Ping Identity by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Ping Identity by 2.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 4.0% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Ping Identity by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 25,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the period. 88.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ping Identity stock opened at $23.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -46.20 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Ping Identity has a 12-month low of $20.70 and a 12-month high of $37.23.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.16. Ping Identity had a negative return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 14.54%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ping Identity will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

