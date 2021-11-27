Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, an increase of 4,993.2% from the October 31st total of 32,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 40.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

PPSI stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.00. 640,908 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,559,417. Pioneer Power Solutions has a 12 month low of $3.09 and a 12 month high of $12.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.22.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Pioneer Power Solutions by 2.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 56,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Power Solutions by 8.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Pioneer Power Solutions by 56.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 27,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 9,731 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Pioneer Power Solutions by 47.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Pioneer Power Solutions in the third quarter valued at $36,000. 5.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc engages in the manufacture, sale and distribution of on-site power generation equipment for applications in the industrial, commercial and backup power markets. It operates through the Transmission & Distribution Solutions (T&D Solutions), and Critical Power Solutions segments (Critical Power).

