Pipestone Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) Short Interest Update

Pipestone Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,000 shares, an increase of 2,429.4% from the October 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 119,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

BKBEF has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Pipestone Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Pipestone Energy from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Pipestone Energy from C$3.25 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Pipestone Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on Pipestone Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pipestone Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.50.

Shares of BKBEF traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.69. The stock had a trading volume of 11,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,839. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.86. Pipestone Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $3.30.

Pipestone Energy Corp. is an oil and gas exploration and production company, which focuses on developing its condensate assets in the Pipestone area of Alberta. The company was founded on January 4, 2019 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

