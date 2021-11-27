Pirate Chain Hits Market Capitalization of $332.13 Million (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $332.13 million and $488,337.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be bought for $1.76 or 0.00003232 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $243.48 or 0.00446561 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $106.28 or 0.00194917 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.56 or 0.00100059 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004618 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

Pirate Chain is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 188,477,641 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black . The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

