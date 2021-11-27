PIVX (PIVX) Trading Up 3.7% Over Last 7 Days

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. PIVX has a market capitalization of $53.22 million and $732,875.00 worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PIVX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.79 or 0.00001439 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, PIVX has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Spirit Orb Pets Care Token (CARE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00006548 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000009 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00006617 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000163 BTC.

0x_nodes (BIOS) traded down 31.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00006283 BTC.

PIVX Coin Profile

PIVX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 67,676,283 coins. The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PIVX is www.pivx.org . The official message board for PIVX is forum.pivx.org . PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PIVX is a cutting edge User Data Protection oriented blockchain project and cryptocurrency. Launched in January 2016, it has delivered unparalleled transaction privacy and obfuscation algorithms deployed on a Proof of Stake blockchain, which allows users of PIVX to fully protect their sensitive data including personally identifiable data as well as financial data from floating around freely on the web. This protection comes through PIVX SHIELD, which is a highly customized anonymity protocol based on zk-SNARKs Sapling. PIVX is also an open-source and decentralized autonomously organized (DAO) project featuring community governance mechanisms and multi-purpose masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling PIVX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIVX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIVX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

