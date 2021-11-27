Pizza Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $187,689.00 (PIZZA)

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 27th. Pizza has a market cap of $972,980.46 and approximately $187,689.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pizza coin can currently be bought for about $0.0314 or 0.00000057 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pizza has traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar.

About Pizza

Pizza (PIZZA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 coins. The official website for Pizza is pizza.live . The official message board for Pizza is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE . Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin

According to CryptoCompare, “PizzaCoin is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the popular Pizza dish. Using the X11 Proof of Work algorithm, PIZZA can be sent anywhere instantly and for low fees. “

Buying and Selling Pizza

