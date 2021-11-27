Plian (PI) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $128,203.00

Plian (CURRENCY:PI) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 27th. One Plian coin can currently be bought for about $0.0133 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Plian has traded down 13.1% against the US dollar. Plian has a market capitalization of $11.57 million and approximately $128,203.00 worth of Plian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Plian alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001438 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003041 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.56 or 0.00044647 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00008794 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $128.44 or 0.00233468 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.73 or 0.00088581 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Plian Profile

PI is a coin. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2019. Plian’s total supply is 1,561,546,868 coins and its circulating supply is 870,132,310 coins. Plian’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is a native multi-chain system supporting EVM with original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It aims to make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

Plian Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Plian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Plian should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Plian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Plian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Plian and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.