PlutusDeFi (PLT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.35 Million

PlutusDeFi (CURRENCY:PLT) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. PlutusDeFi has a total market capitalization of $2.11 million and approximately $2.35 million worth of PlutusDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlutusDeFi coin can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000915 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PlutusDeFi has traded 30.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001356 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.03 or 0.00044095 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00008310 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.94 or 0.00231065 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PlutusDeFi Profile

PLT is a coin. Its launch date was July 25th, 2020. PlutusDeFi’s total supply is 107,790,338 coins and its circulating supply is 21,072,987 coins. The official website for PlutusDeFi is plutusdefi.com . PlutusDeFi’s official Twitter account is @adddotxyz . The official message board for PlutusDeFi is medium.com/plutusdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “ADD.xyz upholds the core values of decentralization. That’s why ADD.xyz’s Defi-As-A-Service solutions focus on user privacy, anonymity and maintaining sovereignty over users wealth. ADD.xyz aims to makes it easy to enter the world of decentralized finance. PlutusDeFi is rebranding its platform to Add.xyz. Please, visit the announcement page. “

