Polar Capital Global Financials Trust (LON:PCFT) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $171.31

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc (LON:PCFT) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 171.31 ($2.24) and traded as high as GBX 176.50 ($2.31). Polar Capital Global Financials Trust shares last traded at GBX 170.50 ($2.23), with a volume of 635,630 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of £458.78 million and a P/E ratio of 3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 171.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 167.44.

About Polar Capital Global Financials Trust (LON:PCFT)

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Polar Capital LLP. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. It invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

