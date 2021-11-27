Polis (POLIS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.27 Million

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded up 6.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. Polis has a market capitalization of $7.27 million and $132,663.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polis coin can currently be purchased for about $0.74 or 0.00001346 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Polis has traded 31% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00011922 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $138.95 or 0.00252808 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00007178 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $336.29 or 0.00611851 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001397 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Polis Profile

Polis (POLIS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Polis is polispay.org . Polis’ official message board is forum.polispay.org . Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

Buying and Selling Polis

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polis using one of the exchanges listed above.

