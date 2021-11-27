Polkadex Tops 1-Day Volume of $838,361.00 (PDEX)

Polkadex (CURRENCY:PDEX) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 27th. Polkadex has a total market capitalization of $69.96 million and $838,361.00 worth of Polkadex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Polkadex has traded 13.5% lower against the US dollar. One Polkadex coin can currently be bought for $15.54 or 0.00028435 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Polkadex alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001830 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.16 or 0.00064338 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.02 or 0.00076890 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.68 or 0.00105540 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,065.15 or 0.07438712 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,748.12 or 1.00182127 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Polkadex Coin Profile

Polkadex’s total supply is 4,501,930 coins. Polkadex’s official Twitter account is @polkadex

Polkadex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkadex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polkadex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polkadex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polkadex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.