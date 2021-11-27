Polkalokr 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $198,647.00 (LKR)

Polkalokr (CURRENCY:LKR) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 27th. During the last week, Polkalokr has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Polkalokr coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000272 BTC on popular exchanges. Polkalokr has a market cap of $3.77 million and approximately $198,647.00 worth of Polkalokr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.64 or 0.00064789 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.60 or 0.00079253 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.89 or 0.00105224 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,115.58 or 0.07480811 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54,917.74 or 0.99823015 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Polkalokr Coin Profile

Polkalokr’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,218,830 coins. Polkalokr’s official Twitter account is @lokr_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lokr is a cryptocurrency payment platform based on DOT. The LKR token powers the entire LokR ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Polkalokr

