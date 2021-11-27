Polker (PKR) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.26 Million

Polker (CURRENCY:PKR) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 27th. One Polker coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000436 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Polker has a market capitalization of $13.89 million and $2.26 million worth of Polker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Polker has traded down 34.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.79 or 0.00065103 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.57 or 0.00079259 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.40 or 0.00106221 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,106.88 or 0.07470114 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54,906.27 or 0.99870585 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Polker

Polker’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,887,668 coins. Polker’s official Twitter account is @POLKER_PKR

Buying and Selling Polker

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polker directly using US dollars.

