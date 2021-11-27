Populous Reaches Market Capitalization of $41.38 Million (PPT)

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. Populous has a market cap of $41.38 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Populous coin can now be bought for approximately $0.78 or 0.00001425 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Populous has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Populous alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001482 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.08 or 0.00044151 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00008529 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $126.52 or 0.00232000 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Populous Profile

PPT is a coin. Its launch date was July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 coins. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here . Populous’ official website is populous.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers. “

Populous Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Populous should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Populous using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Populous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Populous and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.