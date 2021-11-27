Porsche Automobil Holding SE (ETR:PAH3) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Porsche Automobil Holding SE (ETR:PAH3) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €103.17 ($117.23).

Several research firms have recently commented on PAH3. Jefferies Financial Group set a €93.00 ($105.68) price objective on Porsche Automobil in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €100.00 ($113.64) price objective on Porsche Automobil in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. UBS Group set a €120.00 ($136.36) price objective on Porsche Automobil in a report on Monday, November 8th. Nord/LB set a €100.00 ($113.64) price objective on Porsche Automobil in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €89.00 ($101.14) price target on Porsche Automobil in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Shares of PAH3 stock opened at €74.76 ($84.95) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €85.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €88.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 5.70. Porsche Automobil has a fifty-two week low of €53.18 ($60.43) and a fifty-two week high of €102.00 ($115.91).

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, PSE and Intelligent Transport Systems. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, ÂKODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

