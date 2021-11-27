Porsche Automobil Holding SE (ETR:PAH3) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Porsche Automobil Holding SE (ETR:PAH3) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €103.17 ($117.23).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PAH3 shares. Kepler Capital Markets set a €100.00 ($113.64) target price on Porsche Automobil in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Nord/LB set a €100.00 ($113.64) target price on Porsche Automobil in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €93.00 ($105.68) target price on Porsche Automobil in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. UBS Group set a €120.00 ($136.36) target price on Porsche Automobil in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €89.00 ($101.14) target price on Porsche Automobil in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Shares of Porsche Automobil stock opened at €74.76 ($84.95) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €85.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is €88.67. Porsche Automobil has a 52 week low of €53.18 ($60.43) and a 52 week high of €102.00 ($115.91). The company has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, PSE and Intelligent Transport Systems. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, ÂKODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

