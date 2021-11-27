Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.65 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) will report $10.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Postal Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $10.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $10.80 million. Postal Realty Trust reported sales of $7.58 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 40.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Postal Realty Trust will report full year sales of $39.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $39.40 million to $39.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $45.65 million, with estimates ranging from $42.40 million to $48.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Postal Realty Trust.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.20). Postal Realty Trust had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 1.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PSTL. TheStreet downgraded Postal Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Postal Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Colliers Securities began coverage on Postal Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE PSTL opened at $17.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.35. Postal Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $15.25 and a 1 year high of $21.27. The company has a market cap of $239.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.47, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Postal Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 818.26%.

In related news, CEO Andrew Spodek bought 58,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $999,991.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 5.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 104.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Postal Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Postal Realty Trust Company Profile

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

