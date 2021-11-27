Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSTVY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSTVY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, an increase of 3,300.0% from the October 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PSTVY remained flat at $$13.86 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.95 and a 200-day moving average of $13.88. Postal Savings Bank of China has a 1-year low of $12.49 and a 1-year high of $23.10.

Postal Savings Bank of China Company Profile

Postal Savings Bank of China Co, Ltd. provides various banking products and services for retail and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China. Its Personal Banking segment offers savings products, such as demand, time, personal call, time/demand optional, and foreign currency deposits; passbooks; certificate of deposits; micro, personal pledged, and personal business loans; debit and credit cards; wealth management products and funds; and insurance agency services.

