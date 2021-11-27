Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSTVY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSTVY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, an increase of 3,300.0% from the October 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS PSTVY remained flat at $$13.86 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.95 and a 200-day moving average of $13.88. Postal Savings Bank of China has a 1-year low of $12.49 and a 1-year high of $23.10.
Postal Savings Bank of China Company Profile
Read More: Correction
Receive News & Ratings for Postal Savings Bank of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Postal Savings Bank of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.