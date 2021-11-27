PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Shares Purchased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,619 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.21% of PotlatchDeltic worth $7,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PCH. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 4.9% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA boosted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 0.7% during the second quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 52,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 28.3% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. 82.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PCH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James decreased their target price on PotlatchDeltic from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

NASDAQ PCH opened at $54.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.00. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 1-year low of $44.79 and a 1-year high of $65.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 4.69.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $287.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.77 million. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 31.81% and a net margin of 33.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is 22.91%.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH).

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.