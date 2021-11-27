PowerPool (CVP) Achieves Market Cap of $53.58 Million

PowerPool (CURRENCY:CVP) traded up 8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. Over the last week, PowerPool has traded down 3.4% against the dollar. One PowerPool coin can now be bought for about $1.51 or 0.00002738 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PowerPool has a market capitalization of $53.58 million and $8.24 million worth of PowerPool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001480 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.57 or 0.00044626 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00008717 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $128.39 or 0.00233239 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.45 or 0.00088014 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About PowerPool

CVP is a coin. Its launch date was August 28th, 2020. PowerPool’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,544,686 coins. PowerPool’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp . The official message board for PowerPool is medium.com/@powerpoolcvp . The official website for PowerPool is powerpool.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The PowerPool is a protocol for pooling governance tokens (GTs), such as COMP, BAL, LEND, YFI, BZRX, AKRO, and many others. It allows the token holders to lend, pool, borrow governance tokens, get income from it, and accumulate governance power in protocols based on Ethereum. The Power Pool's mission is to expand the utility of governance tokens to the end-users and provide new coordination for decision making in the Defi ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling PowerPool

