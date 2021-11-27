Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) Short Interest Up 4,600.0% in November

Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, an increase of 4,600.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

PRDSY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Prada in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Cheuvreux raised shares of Prada from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Societe Generale raised shares of Prada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Prada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.70.

OTCMKTS:PRDSY traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,719. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.10. Prada has a 52 week low of $9.83 and a 52 week high of $16.20.

Prada SpA operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of luxury goods. Its products include leather goods, handbags, footwear, apparel, accessories, eyewear, and fragrances. Its brands include Miu Miu, Church’s, Cas Shoe, and Pasticceria Marchesi. The company was founded by Mario Prada in 1913 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

