Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Cuts Stock Position in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its holdings in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,338 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TNET. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its position in shares of TriNet Group by 94.3% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 15,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 7,754 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its position in shares of TriNet Group by 132.7% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 26,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 15,081 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of TriNet Group by 86.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of TriNet Group by 92.5% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 699,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,681,000 after purchasing an additional 336,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of TriNet Group by 140.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,599,000 after purchasing an additional 37,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TNET opened at $102.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.43 and a 12 month high of $109.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.52. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 1.34.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.40 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 41.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

In other TriNet Group news, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total value of $40,960.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin Babinec sold 19,600 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.14, for a total transaction of $1,805,944.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,352.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,670 shares of company stock valued at $5,738,791. 39.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on TriNet Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

TriNet Group Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

