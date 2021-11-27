Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $1.12 Million Position in Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,540 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,127 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.17% of Hovnanian Enterprises worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HOV. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 234.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 344,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,564,000 after buying an additional 241,232 shares in the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP increased its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 200.9% in the second quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 354,140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,642,000 after buying an additional 236,459 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 2,507.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 85,395 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,077,000 after buying an additional 82,120 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 149.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 77,771 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,224,000 after buying an additional 46,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 109.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,269 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,425,000 after buying an additional 41,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HOV opened at $90.60 on Friday. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.17 and a twelve month high of $146.34. The firm has a market cap of $566.70 million, a PE ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.71 and a 200-day moving average of $100.47.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The construction company reported $6.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $690.68 million for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 43.63% and a net margin of 22.47%.

About Hovnanian Enterprises

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc is a homebuilding company, which engages in the design, construct, market, and sell single-family attached town homes and condominiums, urban infill, and planned residential developments. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding Operation, Financial Services, and Corporate.

