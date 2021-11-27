Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Reduces Holdings in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its position in shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,584 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.07% of Northwest Natural worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 5.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 11.5% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 9,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. acquired a new position in Northwest Natural in the second quarter worth $315,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Northwest Natural in the second quarter worth $456,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 20.4% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on NWN. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Northwest Natural in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Northwest Natural from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

In other Northwest Natural news, VP James R. Downing sold 1,862 shares of Northwest Natural stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total transaction of $96,637.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP David A. Weber sold 2,359 shares of Northwest Natural stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total value of $111,887.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NWN opened at $44.25 on Friday. Northwest Natural Holding has a 1 year low of $41.71 and a 1 year high of $56.75. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.35 and a 200-day moving average of $50.46.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.07. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $101.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.61) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.482 per share. This is a boost from Northwest Natural’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is currently 65.42%.

About Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company is headquartered in Portland, OR.

