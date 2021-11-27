Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Reduces Stock Position in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its stake in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 208,433 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.09% of Alexander & Baldwin worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 2,264.3% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,627,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515,938 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 5.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,248,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,079,000 after acquiring an additional 576,873 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 383.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 466,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,825,000 after acquiring an additional 369,668 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alexander & Baldwin in the second quarter worth approximately $3,895,000. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income boosted its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 15.5% during the second quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 888,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,284,000 after buying an additional 119,575 shares during the period. 83.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALEX opened at $22.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 54.07 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.89 and a twelve month high of $26.57.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.11). Alexander & Baldwin had a return on equity of 2.81% and a net margin of 9.19%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Alexander & Baldwin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded Alexander & Baldwin from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Alexander & Baldwin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

Alexander & Baldwin Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Land Operations, and Materials and Construction. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, in-house leasing and property management, and asset management.

