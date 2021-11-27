Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 20,749 Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 126,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,749 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.06% of DiamondRock Hospitality worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 553,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,369,000 after buying an additional 73,741 shares during the period. HGI Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,735,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,268,000. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 63,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,189,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,640,000 after purchasing an additional 266,042 shares during the period.

In related news, EVP William J. Tennis sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total value of $327,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

DRH has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist Securities raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DiamondRock Hospitality has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.63.

NYSE DRH opened at $9.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.79. DiamondRock Hospitality has a one year low of $7.52 and a one year high of $11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.48 and its 200-day moving average is $9.43.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 25.28% and a negative net margin of 91.48%. The company had revenue of $179.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 258.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

