Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 42,561 Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its stake in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) by 78.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,561 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 303.4% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,216,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,790,000 after buying an additional 915,010 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 28.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,426,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,369,000 after buying an additional 753,840 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 84.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,073,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,981,000 after buying an additional 491,704 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the second quarter valued at $29,406,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 47.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 831,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,378,000 after buying an additional 268,811 shares in the last quarter. 75.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Sprout Social from $104.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Sprout Social from $100.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Sprout Social from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Sprout Social from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.50.

In other news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total transaction of $690,368.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.65, for a total value of $56,466.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 202,996 shares of company stock worth $25,373,104 in the last quarter. 14.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sprout Social stock opened at $111.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -241.91 and a beta of 1.02. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.30 and a 1 year high of $145.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $124.86 and a 200-day moving average of $104.08.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

