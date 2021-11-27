Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 7,770 Shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its stake in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,770 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.09% of Universal worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal in the second quarter worth $5,483,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Universal by 7.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,255,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,546,000 after acquiring an additional 88,966 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Universal in the second quarter worth $1,583,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Universal by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,653,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,163,000 after acquiring an additional 24,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Universal by 34.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 95,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,428,000 after acquiring an additional 24,231 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Universal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Universal stock opened at $47.63 on Friday. Universal Co. has a one year low of $44.74 and a one year high of $60.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.76 and its 200 day moving average is $52.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.68.

Universal (NYSE:UVV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. Universal had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $453.96 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Universal’s dividend payout ratio is 78.79%.

About Universal

Universal Corp. engages as a business-to-business agro-products supplier to consumer product manufacturers that sources and processes leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients. It operates its business through the following segments: Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. The Tobacco Operations segment activities involves in selecting, procuring, processing, packing, storing, shipping, and financing leaf tobacco for sale to, or for the account of, manufacturers of consumer tobacco products throughout the world.

