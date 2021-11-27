Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 879 Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 879 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.06% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. abrdn plc increased its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 132.6% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 405,776 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,233,000 after buying an additional 231,294 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 22.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 593,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,888,000 after acquiring an additional 109,340 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% in the second quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 594,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,976,000 after acquiring an additional 57,352 shares during the period. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $7,189,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 402.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 65,377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,577,000 after acquiring an additional 52,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LGND shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.00.

Shares of LGND opened at $156.85 on Friday. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $82.25 and a 12-month high of $219.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $144.81 and its 200 day moving average is $130.36. The company has a quick ratio of 11.00, a current ratio of 11.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.06.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.97. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 24.87%. The business had revenue of $64.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.46 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John L. Higgins sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $481,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 11,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.02, for a total value of $1,819,303.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.

