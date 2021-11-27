Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Takes Position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 39,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.08% of e.l.f. Beauty at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the second quarter valued at about $2,568,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the second quarter valued at about $1,818,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 214.5% in the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 143,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after buying an additional 97,988 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 75.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 263,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,152,000 after buying an additional 112,923 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 114,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares during the period. 87.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler cut e.l.f. Beauty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.22.

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 125,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total value of $4,143,211.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 10,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $311,147.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 275,497 shares of company stock worth $8,946,532 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ELF opened at $31.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.39 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.55. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $33.38.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.15. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 4.94%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

