Primecoin Market Capitalization Achieves $11.83 Million (XPM)

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded up 84.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. One Primecoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00000557 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Primecoin has traded down 59.1% against the US dollar. Primecoin has a total market cap of $11.83 million and $810,304.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Primecoin alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 39.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000029 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Primecoin Coin Profile

Primecoin (XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 38,624,544 coins. The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Buying and Selling Primecoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Primecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Primecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Primecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.