Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 34,532 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 45.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,532 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.08% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $18,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VBR. Hoylecohen LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 13,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VBR opened at $176.65 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $133.94 and a 52-week high of $187.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.54.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.