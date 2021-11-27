Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 417,627 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 930,154 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 417,627 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $24,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOVT. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 185.9% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 35.7% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

BATS:GOVT opened at $26.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.59.

