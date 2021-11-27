Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 42,534 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 50.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,534 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $24,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZTS. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1,069.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. 89.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ZTS opened at $219.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $103.77 billion, a PE ratio of 52.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 4.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $208.71 and its 200 day moving average is $198.42. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.41 and a fifty-two week high of $228.89.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 26.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total value of $265,853.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,446 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,078,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,834 shares of company stock worth $6,741,997. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZTS shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price target on the stock. Argus raised their price target on Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays raised their price target on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.30.

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

