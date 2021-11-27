Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 84,025 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 38.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 304,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,025 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $23,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,974,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,415,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797,659 shares during the last quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,123.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 865,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,275,000 after acquiring an additional 794,796 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,859,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $146,675,000 after acquiring an additional 783,284 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 461.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 943,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,399,000 after acquiring an additional 775,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,164,000. 75.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $77.13 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $70.09 and a twelve month high of $82.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.04.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

