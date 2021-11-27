Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 120,167 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,273 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $29,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 29.6% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 4,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 9,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWB opened at $257.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $254.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $247.77. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $202.50 and a one year high of $265.43.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

