Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) by 64.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,873 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.52% of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF worth $19,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Family Management Corp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 4,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 23,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,577,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WJ Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SUSA opened at $102.56 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 12 month low of $79.25 and a 12 month high of $106.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.29.

