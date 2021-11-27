Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 57.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,371 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $20,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Adobe by 23.7% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,377 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. South State Corp increased its position in shares of Adobe by 0.6% in the second quarter. South State Corp now owns 31,034 shares of the software company’s stock worth $18,175,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of Adobe by 50.1% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 59,323 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,792,000 after acquiring an additional 19,800 shares in the last quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter worth $2,865,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 3.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,209 shares of the software company’s stock worth $82,696,000 after acquiring an additional 4,748 shares in the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total value of $27,498.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total transaction of $24,810,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,155 shares of company stock worth $27,445,489. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $695.00 price objective (up previously from $640.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $600.00 to $820.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $693.80.

Adobe stock opened at $662.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $630.79 and its 200-day moving average is $603.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $420.78 and a 1 year high of $699.54. The company has a market cap of $315.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.76, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.05.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

