Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 53,239 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 142,970 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,239 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $25,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MMM. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $329,919,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of 3M by 220.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,463,699 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $290,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,656 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of 3M by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,172,678,000 after purchasing an additional 832,796 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of 3M by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,469,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,880,917,000 after purchasing an additional 750,128 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,307,164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,042,349,000 after purchasing an additional 463,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

NYSE MMM opened at $175.52 on Friday. 3M has a 12 month low of $163.38 and a 12 month high of $208.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $179.97 and a 200-day moving average of $191.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $101.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.24. 3M had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 16.90%. The business had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 9.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.10%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on 3M from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on 3M from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on 3M from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on 3M from $203.00 to $201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on 3M from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.08.

3M Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Recommended Story: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.